This DC Bar Is Opening Early for James Comey’s Testimony, LOL

This Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey is set to publicly testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with President Donald Trump, including whether he was asked to end a probe into an aide’s ties to Russia.

It’s shaping up to be grand political theater.

If you’re game and reside in DC, Shaw’s Tavern, a Southern-themed bar, is opening its doors early so patrons can sit, sip espresso (or something harder) and watch Comey testify live.

The viewing party is called “The Comey Hearing Covfefe,” according to the Facebook event page, and will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, with the hearing starting at 10.

“We will feature $5 Russian Vodka flavors and our ‘FBI’ sandwich,” the bar announced.

“Grab your friends, grab a drink and let’s COVFEFE!”