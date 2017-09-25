This Megyn Kelly ‘Will & Grace’ Interview Has Us Cringing So Hard

Megyn Kelly is trying to become the new Oprah, but she has a long ways to go.

During her first daytime talk show, Megyn Kelly TODAY, Kelly had the cast and creators of Will & Grace on to promote the reboot of the beloved NBC sitcom.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally joined Kelly in Will’s apartment for a sit down on what it was like revisiting the original fab four. But things got a little weird when Kelly brought on a Will & Grace superfan.

While the cast and creators were discussing the show’s impact on the LGBTQ community, Kelly brought audience member Russell Turner on stage. Turner was described as a “Will & Grace superfan.”

After being greeted by hugs from the cast, Kelly spoke with Turner jesting, “Is it true that you became a lawyer, and that you became gay, because of Will?”

The joke was awkward and Turner chuckles along, but surprisingly it gets worse. After offering two tickets to watch a Will & Grace taping, Kelly tells Turner, “I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great.”