This Twitter Bot Turns Trump’s Tweets Into Official Press Secretary Releases. It Is Brilliant.

A new Twitter bot has been created for the sole purpose of transforming President Donald Trump’s tweets into official press releases from the Office of the Press Secretary.

According to the bot’s bio, it was inspired by former Obama press team member Pat Cunnane and created by tech guru Russell Neiss.

Cunnane took to Twitter to explain his reasoning: “For context – because he’s President – all of Trump’s Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format. It’s telling.”

@RealPressSecBot scans Trump’s personal Twitter every five minutes and converts them into the standard White House statement format.