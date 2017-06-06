This Was The Subway Ride From Hell

This is every New Yorker’s worst nightmare.

During the Monday evening rush, passengers aboard Manhattan’s southbound F train experienced an unexpected and terrifying delay. According to ABC News, the train was stuck underground in Lower Manhattan for about 45 minutes without light or air conditioning.

Passengers received no announcements help was coming or the train would be moved. Eventually the train was moved to another station, but by then the scene looked like something out of a horror film.

Chelsea Lawrence tweeted video of the train’s arrival to the Broadway-Lafayette station. All that is seen are foggy windows, and hands desperately trying to pry open the subway car doors.

Michael Sciaraffo was on the terror train and posted a lengthy account to Facebook.

“The engines shut down, the lights go off and with no exaggeration, we were stuck there for 45 minutes in what felt like 120 degree heat.”

New York’s MTA is currently investigating the incident.