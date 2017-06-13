This Woman Was Kicked Out of a Mall for Wearing an ‘Inappropriate’ Tank Top and Shorts

Imagine being kicked out of a mall for wearing a basic tank top and shorts during 90º heat.

That happened to Michigan resident Hannah Pewee.

Pewee was with her sister at the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan when she was asked to leave by mall security. According to her Facebook post, security had received an anonymous complaint about her attire.

Pewee was wearing cutoff shorts of acceptable length and a Finding Nemo tank top that said “Just Keep Swimming.” Pewee said she was “kicked out” for “inappropriate dress.”

“I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop,” Pewee wrote.

In a separate post, Pewee provided an update to the incident. She said she had spoken with Woodland Mall management and they had apologized.

The mall representative also told Pewee they would revise their clothing policy.