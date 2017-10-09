Tiffany Trump Hits Taoray Wang's NYFW Show With Bad-Boy Peter Brandt Jr.

There was a lot of hype at Taoray Wang’s show last season when first daughter Tiffany Trump suddenly appeared in the front row surrounded by Secret Service agents, just one month after wearing the Shanghai-based label to President Trump’s inauguration.

A longtime admirer of the brand, 23-year-old Tiffany showed up again this season to support designer Wang Tao at her show on Saturday. She sat next to bad-boy model Peter Brandt Jr., whose billionaire father was a childhood pal of Donald Trump.

The president doesn't have many friends in the fashion industry, but Tao has said she's more than happy to count Tiffany Trump as her most high-profile fan.

“I think that really attracted lots of attention for the brand," Tao told AFP of Tiffany’s appearance at her show last season. "In a very good way."

It wasn’t clear whether Tiffany was going to make it to New York Fashion Week this year (she just started classes at Georgetown Law) until last week, when an email snafu revealed her plans. A note reportedly sent by Tiffany’s publicist went viral after she appeared to confuse Harper’s, the literary and political magazine, with Harper’s Bazaar, the fashion glossy, when requesting an invitation to the latter’s scene-y “Fashion Icons” NYFW party.

“Hi, I wanted to email on behalf of the First Daughter Tiffany Trump. She is in town for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) and attending a few events,” the email read. “She would love to possibly attend the Bazaar Icons party. Please let me know if this could be accommodated.”

Giulia Melucci, Vice President of Public Relations at Harper’s and the perplexed recipient of Tiffany’s party invite solicitation, joked to the New York Daily News that she was tempted to host a separate “Icons” party for the president’s daughter. “Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!” Melucci said.

After all that, Tiffany was not spotted at Bazaar’s NYFW event on Friday night. Apparently she decided to get her beauty sleep instead of partying before Taoray Wang’s show Saturday morning.

Taoray Wang’s specialty is power suiting with a hyper-feminine twist, but this season’s collection played up romance more than sex appeal.

Saturdays’ runways were saturated in robin’s egg-blue, which is shaping up to be an unexpected color trend this season.

Fanned corset belts nodded to the label’s Eastern roots.