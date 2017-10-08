Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Where to Watch

What A Total Solar Eclipse Is

Mark your calendars now: The first total solar eclipse since 1979 is happening August 21. It is the first to cross from the West Coast to the East Coast since 1918.

"The Great American Eclipse," as it is called, will stretch from coast to coast of the U.S., starting in Salem, Oregon, and stretching all the way to Charleston, South Carolina.

When the Eclipse Starts and Ends

It will start at approximately 9 a.m. PCT and end at 4 p.m EDT.

Where and How to Watch the Eclipse

In certain parts of the country the Eclipse will have prime viewing spots, with many places selling out of hotels months in advance. NASA is providing estimated times for the partial and total solar eclipse on their website.

There will be live video streams of the eclipse hosted on NASA’s website, and NASA TV will air a “multi-hour show,” Eclipse Across America: Through The Eyes of NASA.

You will also be able to watch the eclipse through NASA’s "Eyes on the Eclipse" 3D simulation. The interactive portal will allow users to view the eclipse from anywhere in the world on a desktop app or through a on the web, that can be accessed through iOS or Android.

How to Watch Safely

Important to remember: The eclipse is not safe to view with the naked eye, and it is recommended you use American Astronomical Society certified glasses in order to avoid harmful rays from the sun.

You can purchase eclipse glasses at local science museums and schools.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

In case you miss it, NASA is expected to fly "clip jets" to record the entirety of the Eclipse from start to finish to record the entire celestial event.