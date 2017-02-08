Trevor Noah Is Terrified of North Korea’s Missiles

As tensions mount between the U.S. and Russia, with the Senate and House overwhelmingly passing legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia, and the Putin regime retaliating by expelling 755 U.S. diplomats from the country, the bigger problem may lie elsewhere.

Or, as The Daily Show host Trevor Noah put it, “I don’t know if the U.S. can afford to get into another Cold War—because the scary news is there may be a hot one that is starting right around the corner.”

Noah is talking about North Korea.

Last week, the Hermit Kingdom tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that traveled 2,300 miles. “If the missile were fired on a flatter, standard trajectory, it would have major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Denver and Chicago well within its range, with the possible ability to reach as far as New York and Boston,” reported CNN.

“I don’t know about you, but this shit is starting to scare me. They have a missile that can hit New York? If it can make it here, it can make it anywhere,” said Noah.

“First question: how did North Korea get a nuclear missile? They don’t have sandwiches! Like, what country develops an ICBM before they get a BLT?” Noah continued. “And, as much as we joke, North Korea having the ability to launch a nuclear weapon is serious. It’s a serious thing. In fact, before President Obama went kitesurfing, he warned Trump that North Korea would be the biggest threat to the United States.”

In addition to its recent ICBM tests, the U.S. military has detected “highly unusual and unprecedented levels” of North Korean submarine activity, according to officials interviewed by CNN. And while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson claims that the U.S. is not seeking a regime change in North Korea, Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina) recently said that President Trump has contemplated going to war with North Korea if they continue to aim their ICBMs at America.

“So now, as much as I hate to admit it, it’s all in the hands of Donald Trump,” said Noah. “I hope that he has a well-thought-out plan.”

The comedian then threw to a clip of Trump speaking at the White House on July 31, with the president muttering, “We’ll handle North Korea. We’re gonna be able to handle them. They’ll be…ugh…it will be handled. We handle everything. Thank you very much.”

“And…flight back to Africa booked,” joked a nervous Noah.