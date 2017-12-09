Trevor Noah Knows Why Ted Cruz Didn’t ‘Like’ That Porn Tweet

Apple may have made a big announcement about the new iPhone X on Tuesday, but that wasn’t the technology news that most interested Trevor Noah.

Instead, The Daily Show host wanted to talk about the pornographic tweet that Senator Ted Cruz’s Twitter account “liked” late Monday night. After the internet collectively lost its mind in response, the senator chalked the whole thing up to an inadvertent “staffing issue.”

“Yeah, of course Ted Cruz would search for porn by typing ‘sexual posts,’” Noah said, referencing the handle of the tweet in question. “That is the most generic, lame way to search for pornography.”

The host said he bets Cruz “doesn’t even watch porn for the sex, he probably just gets excited to see strangers going over to somebody’s house. Yeah, he probably just gets off hearing the doorbell ring.”

“Here’s the thing, though, everybody is freaking out about this, calling it a possible scandal all because a politician may have watched porn,” Noah added. “C’mon, people, it’s no big deal. Everyone watches porn, alright? It’s part of being a normal human being….”

“Which is exactly why we know Ted Cruz didn’t do it,” he continued. “He’s pretending to like porn as a way to blend in with the rest of the human species. Nice try, Ted. Nice try!”