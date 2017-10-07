Trevor Noah Unloads On Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Batsh*t Crazy’ Russia Defense

The first several months of the Trump administration have included many revelations about members of the president’s campaign staff secretly meeting with Russian operatives. “But none of those meetings looked quite as bad as the one we found out about yesterday,” The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah said Monday night.

Of course, he was talking about Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with a Russian attorney who promised him damaging information about Hillary Clinton, as first reported over the weekend by The New York Times.

“That’s right. Don Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton,” Noah said. “You know what? At this point, it would be easier if the Trump people just told us which Russians they haven’t met with.”

“Now, if you’re looking for evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, this seems like the smoking gun,” he continued. Unsurprisingly, Trump Jr. “has a different take.”

In a statement following the latest revelations, Trump Jr. admitted that he met the attorney because he thought she had information that could be used against Clinton. But once it “became clear that she had no meaningful information,” he quickly ended the discussion.

“Baby, baby, baby, you don’t understand,” Noah said, imitating Trump Jr. “I only met with that other woman because I thought she wanted to fuck.”

“It is insane! That is batshit crazy,” the host exclaimed. “Donald Jr.’s defense is that he tried to collude? But instead he got Russian catfished?!”