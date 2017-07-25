Trevor Noah Rails Against Trump for Regaling Boy Scouts with Tales of ‘Yacht Sex’

While “most presidents” have used their speech at the annual Boy Scout Jamboree to “put politics aside and talk to the children about civics and serving the community,” as The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah put it Tuesday night, “Donald Trump is not most presidents.”

Instead, President Trump spent his time with the Boy Scouts of America Monday evening pushing his plan to strip health care from millions, bragged about his Electoral College victory, complained about the “fake news” media, and led the adolescents in booing Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

“Sweet Jesus!” Noah said after playing a montage of Trump’s most off-message moments. “Trump sounds less like a president and more like a drunk stepdad.” He imagined the president slurring, “‘Did your real dad ever take you to Chuck E. Cheese?’”

“But Trump did have an actual message for the Boy Scouts,” the host added. “And needless to say, it was completely inappropriate for the Boy Scouts.”

In one of his many tangents, Trump told the story of a real estate developer he once knew who sold his company “for a tremendous amount of money” and bought a yacht, on which he did “very interesting” things. “I’m not going to tell you what he did. Should I tell you?” Trump asked them, before adding, “Oh, you’re Boy Scouts, but you know life...”

When his audience’s groans died down, Noah asked, “Did this guy just regale 40,000 pre-teen boys with the tale of an old real estate mogul having yacht sex?”

“And then he ended it with, yeah, you 12-year-olds, you know life,” he added. “We all smash, right?”