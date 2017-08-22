Trey Gowdy Mocks WH Staff Shakeups After Trump Budget Chief Tweets Haircut Joke

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, mocked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Tuesday over his history of ridiculous haircuts for a perfect birthday tweet.

In his response, Gowdy tweeted back and went there by trolling Mulvaney over the recent White House departures.

“I’m just a couple of haircuts away from equaling the number of staff departures by your WH colleagues. I get it. You are hard to work with,” Gowdy tweeted.

It was instantly clear who won the Twitter match.

Mulvaney responded later, “If I could defund your haircuts, I would.”

Mulvaney and Gowdy both hail from South Carolina and are friends, so there’s probably no real potential Twitter beef brewing in the future.