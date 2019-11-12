ON HIS BAD SIDE
Trump Has Considered Firing Intelligence Community Inspector General: Report
President Trump has reportedly discussed dismissing Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who informed Congress about a whistleblower’s complaint stemming from Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president. According to The New York Times, Trump talked about dismissing Atkinson when the whistleblower’s complaint became public in September and has continued to suggest his firing in recent weeks. Trump reportedly claims to not know why Atkinson informed Congress of the complaint—even though Atkinson found the complaint to be credible—and insists the inspector general has been disloyal. Two sources told the Times the president may have just been venting and denied Atkinson’s ouster was under consideration. The White House and inspector general’s office have not commented publicly on the matter.