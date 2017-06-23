#BRINGYOURDOGTOWORKDAY

Trump Is First President in 130 Years to Not Have A Pet. So, Here Are Some Photos of Bo and Sunny.

It’s #BringYourDogToWorkDay, but the president has no dog. We’re left with no choice.

06.23.17 12:34 PM ET

Happy National #BringYourDogToWorkDay!

Today is a joyous time for canine owners to share their four-legged friends with their officemates. Many Americans participate in this tradition. You know who can’t?

President Donald Trump.

Trump is the first president in nearly 130 years to not own a pet.

Since there are no existing photos of his non-existent dog, the next presidential pets in line are former President Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.

So, here are a bunch of cute photos of the former first dogs.

“Sup?” “NMJC, u?”

May the Air Force One be with them.

“It was the night before Christmas and… what is that, a treat?”

Baby Bo’s first day

So young.

“My name is Sunny. I’m a star.”

“Here, Bo… come here, Bo…” “Meh.”

“Time to go, Bo.” “Nah, I’m good.”

“No, seriously. Not moving.”

Fam's all here.