#BRINGYOURDOGTOWORKDAY
Trump Is First President in 130 Years to Not Have A Pet. So, Here Are Some Photos of Bo and Sunny.
It’s #BringYourDogToWorkDay, but the president has no dog. We’re left with no choice.
Happy National #BringYourDogToWorkDay!
Today is a joyous time for canine owners to share their four-legged friends with their officemates. Many Americans participate in this tradition. You know who can’t?
President Donald Trump.
Trump is the first president in nearly 130 years to not own a pet.
Since there are no existing photos of his non-existent dog, the next presidential pets in line are former President Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.
So, here are a bunch of cute photos of the former first dogs.