Trump Made His Cabinet and Staff Praise Him On Camera. It Was Awkward.

File this under awkward.

During a cabinet meeting, Donald Trump wanted to emphasize all of the administration’s accomplishments thus far.

The meeting began with a few remarks from the president. Cabinet members then went around the room stating all of the milestones they have reached.

The whole meeting was fairly awkward, but Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ comment was something else.

“On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda and the American people. And we’re continuing to work very hard every day to accomplish these goals.”

Watch the meeting below.