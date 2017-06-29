Trump Attacks ‘Crazy’ Mika Brzezinski: She Was ‘Bleeding Badly From a Face-Lift’

Rather than deal with his health-care bill seemingly on death’s door Thursday morning, President Trump launched a cruel personal attack on MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-hosts and love birds Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore),” the president tweeted minutes before the MSNBC morning show’s broadcast completed.

He then went off the deep end, christening new nicknames for his one-time pals and tossing out an insult aimed at Brzezinski’s looks: “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Within minutes, Brzezinski shot back with a photograph showing text on the back side of a Cheerios cereal box: “Made for Little Hands,” a reference to the common refrain that President Trump has unusually small hands.

In a statement, MSNBC lamented Trump’s attack, simply writing: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying, and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.” Additionally, the network’s head of PR wrote on Twitter that he “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.’”

The very-public personal war marks the complete and total collapse of what was once a fruitful friendship between the real-estate mogul-cum-president and the MSNBC hosts. During the 2016 Republican primaries, Morning Joe was often accused of being “too cozy” with Trump, allegedly tossing only softball questions at their fellow New York celebrity and “friend of the show.”

That relationship took a markedly sour turn just months before the election when then-nominee Trump threatened on Twitter to expose “the real story of [Scarborough] and his very insecure long-time girlfriend [Brzezinski]. Two clowns!” in response to an on-air segment expressing skepticism of a stump speech he’d delivered.

From there, the bromance officially died as the Trump administration took office and repeatedly failed every standard laid forth by the Morning Joe hosts. “This White House is a joke,” Brzezinski famously declared on-air in March after Trump accused President Obama of having wiretapped him. “This administration has no credibility,” she added.

Trump’s comment about Brzezinski’s alleged “face-lift” is just the latest in the president’s long history of using sexist insults to bash his female critics.

During the 2016 campaign alone, Trump responded to then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly’s tough questions about his past sexism by remarking that she had “blood coming out of her wherever,” maligned fellow GOP candidate Carly Fiorina by declaring “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?” and tweeted an unflattering photograph of rival Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi suggesting she was ugly in comparison to his wife Melania.