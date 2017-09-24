Trump's Travel Ban Is Back—And This Time It's Forever

The travel ban is back. It’s permanent. And its rationale is—at least partially—an official secret.

The White House announced on Sunday evening that President Donald Trump has implemented strict new limitations on which people from a few troubled countries can visit America––including countries that the president himself acknowledges are valuable partners to the U.S. in efforts to combat terrorism.

The United States now has dramatic limitations on which nationals from seven countries—Chad, Iran, Syria, Libya, North Korea, Venezuela, and Yemen—can travel here. The limits are slightly different for each of those countries, and they’re indefinite; unlike the first travel ban, which was only in place for a few months, this one has no stated end date.

The United States has a significant military presence in some of the banned countries. The U.S. is essentially waging a proxy war in Yemen, it’s at loggerheads with Iran—a tension the president eagerly highlighted in his U.N. speech last week—and it has Special Operations forces on the ground in Somalia, Syria, and Libya. The new rules are slightly different for each country.

In the proclamation the president signed implementing the new travel ban, he cited a report from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke as saying the countries have policies that threaten “the security and welfare of the United States.”

The proclamation also expresses a generalized fear of immigrants.

“Lawful permanent residents are more difficult to remove than nonimmigrants even after national security concerns arise,” it reads, “which heightens the costs and dangers of errors associated with admitting such individuals.”

And it specifically states that it doesn’t give Americans all the reasons for the travel bans. Though it gives short rationales for the travel limits on each country, it also specifically states that those explanations are incomplete.

“Describing all of those reasons publicly, however, would cause serious damage to the national security of the United States, and many such descriptions are classified,” the proclamation says.

The proclamation bans immigration to the U.S. by people from six of the seven countries (all but Venezuela)––meaning nationals of those countries can no longer obtain lawful permanent residence and become eligible for Green Cards and citizenship.