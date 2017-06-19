PODCAST
Truther Podcast Episode 12: Taskrabbits and Titus Andronicus
Erin Ryan and Gideon Resnick discuss the controversy around Shakespeare in the Park's production of “Julius Caesar.”
Erin Ryan and Gideon Resnick discuss the controversy around Shakespeare in the Park's production of Julius Caesar (recorded before this weekend’s protests) and are joined by the legendary Ron Rosenbaum (@RonRosenbaum1), the author of The Shakespeare Wars, Explaining Hitler, and How The End Begins.
