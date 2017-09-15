Twitter Lets You Target Millions of Users Who May Like the N-Word

Twitter’s advertising platform tells prospective marketers it has 26.3 million users interested in the derogatory term “wetback,” 18.6 million accounts that are likely to engage with the word “Nazi,” and 14.5 million users who might be drawn to “n**ger.”

As part of its investigation, The Daily Beast on Friday was able to launch campaigns on Twitter Ads that targeted users the platform said were likely to respond to these disparaging terms. The platform did not ask to approve these ad campaigns before they went live. The Daily Beast immediately terminated these campaigns after confirming each campaign had successfully launched.

Twitter allows customers to target many millions of users likely to engage with hateful terms like the ones we tested—far more than on Facebook. ProPublica reported on Thursday that Facebook customers taking out advertisements on that platform could reach nearly 2,300 people interested in terms such as “Jew hater” and “How to burn jews.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to an email from The Daily Beast about why it allows customers to target such audiences on Friday.

Twitter says it prohibits "the promotion of hate speech globally" in its advertising policy. It says this policy encompasses race, ethnicity, and national origin, and adds: "You are responsible for all your promoted content on Twitter."

Twitter’s ad platform lets customers choose what it calls “audience features” when creating an advertising campaign, allowing them to target any keyword. Type in “Nazi,” for example, and the platform says in bold lettering that there are 18.6 million users who may respond to that keyword. Twitter does not always reveal the audience size, particularly for terms with two or more words, such as “Jew hater.”

The feature also suggests what it calls “follower look-alike” accounts, explaining: “Target people with interests similar to an account's followers. For example, enter @TwitterAds to target people likely to be interested in advertising on Twitter.” Type in the keyword “Hitler,” and Twitter Ads suggested we target people with interests similar to accounts with handles including @AdolfHitler_ and @SecretHitler.

This feature appears to be an automated process, and none of the hate terms The Daily Beast tried, which also included words such as “kike,” were blacklisted. Twitter Ads also did not autocomplete any hate terms in the “audience features” text field when tried.

“Keyword targeting allows you to reach Twitter users based on keywords in their search queries, recent Tweets, and Tweets they recently engaged with,” Twitter’s help page said, adding: “Because you can reach people for whom your message will be most relevant and top of mind, this targeting option puts you in a better position to drive engagements and as well as leads and conversions.”