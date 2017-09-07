Twitter Trolls Trump for His Insane ‘Impenetrable Cyber Security’ Idea

The Tweeter-in-Chief strikes again.

President Donald Trump wasted no time Sunday morning. Immediately after he touched down in Washington, Trump went straight for his favorite social media platform.

Trump spent the past few days in Hamburg, Germany at the G20 summit. While at the summit, the president—and his daughter Ivanka—met with the world’s leaders to discuss various foreign policies. And The Donald met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Naturally, Trump tweeted out all the progress he made at the G20.

Trump also opened up about the peculiar Putin meeting and announced: “Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!”

Even more important, was the cyber security unit partnership.

As soon as the tweet-heard-round-the-world was published, the Internet was buzzing with the very obvious irony of the “impenetrable Cyber Security unit.”