Two of America’s Most Dangerous Dams Are Barely Protecting Houston From Harvey

HOUSTON—Between 1945 and 1948 the Army Corps of Engineers built two massive dams to the west of Houston to hold back the torrential rains that regularly inundate the city. When the weather is dry, the drainage areas upstream of the two dams are grassy parks where local residents ride bikes and take their dogs for walks. But when it rains they fill up, creating the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs, which have a combined storage capacity of 411,500 acre-feet of water.

For nearly 70 years, the Barker Dam and Addicks Dam have done their jobs, keeping floodwaters from wiping downtown Houston off the map and allowing development along Buffalo Bayou, the city’s main waterway. But Tropical Storm Harvey is testing the dams like never before, and many Houstonians fear they will fail.

“That would dwarf anything that has happened so far,” said Jim Blackburn, a professor in the civil and environmental engineering department at Rice University. “The Army Corps of Engineers is very hesitant to release their maps of what that would look like, because it would be absolutely devastating.”

Blackburn said if the dams burst, Houston’s two biggest bayous, Buffalo and Brays, might become a single miles-wide river.

According to the Corps, the two dams are among the six most dangerous in the country, largely because of the potential devastation that would occur should they fail.

“It’s a very low-risk event,” Blackburn said. “But the Corps wouldn’t have put them in the top six most dangerous dams if there wasn’t at least a chance of it happening.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Addicks Reservoir was at 108 feet and the Barker Reservoir at 100 feet. Although water hasn’t reached the top of the dams, it has continued backing up into the neighborhoods to the north and west of the reservoirs—far enough away, those residents thought, to keep them dry even during a massive storm.

Just last month, Vinod Hopson and his wife moved into a house on a cul-de-sac in the Glencairn neighborhood north of the Addicks Reservoir.

“We did a lot of research before buying,” Hopson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “I knew the Memorial Day flood in 2015 had flooded Highway 6 [to the east], but everyone said this area had never flooded.”

Now, water from the overflowing Barker Reservoir is about a quarter mile south of his house and still rising. The rain gauge in Hopson’s backyard has measured 37.25 inches of rain since Friday.

“We’re worried about the reservoir backing up,” he said. “We’re wet, we’re anxious.”

To limit the flooding and relieve pressure on the dams, the Army Corps of Engineers was forced to begin a series of controlled water releases into Buffalo Bayou, beginning Monday and continuing Tuesday. Because the bayou is already out of its banks and at record heights, those controlled releases are sending water into homes downstream of the dams that have never before flooded. It's a no-win situation. If the reservoirs get too high, the neighborhoods upstream flood and pressure on the dams increases. But controlled releases means more flooding downstream.

One of the people in the flood’s potential path is Janice Smaihall, who lives in the upscale Barker’s Landing subdivision east (downstream) of the Barker Dam. Several of her neighbors are staying with her because they lost power. And while their subdivision hasn’t yet flooded, another one across Memorial Drive has.

“You’d be an idiot if you weren’t concerned a bit,” Smaihall said. “I have everything ready to go in waterproof bags with all the essentials if we have to go. The main reason we’re hanging tight is, where do you go?”

Blackburn, the Rice professor, said he's been trying to warn Houstonians about the two dams for years.

"None of the officials wanted to talk about it—it's like they're intentionally trying to suppress the information." One of the reasons for inaction, he believes is widespread denial of climate change in the city and state. The longtime director of the Harris County Flood Control District, Mike Talbott, has dismissed concerns about climate change as part of an "anti-development agenda." Talbott retired last year, but his successor, Russ Poppe, also rejects the idea that climate change is having an effect.

"Our officials are going to have to get used to hearing things they don't want to hear,” Blackburn said. “Our engineering is based on old statistics that don't take climate change into account. We spend all our time in this part of the world denying climate change, but that keeps us from asking the important questions. I think this event has opened up that issue."