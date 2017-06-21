U2’s Bono Signs A Get Well Card For Steve Scalise After Giving Him A Shout Out At A Concert

A week after the shooting at a congressional baseball practive in Alexandria, VA, U2’s Bono paid House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA)’s team a visit.

Rep. Scalise was seriously injured by a gunshot to his hip. Doctors said he was near death.

The singer gave the congressman a shout-out at a concert the previous evening in D.C.

“You’ve been through some troubling days here on the shooting in Alexandria,” he said to the crowd. “We are so grateful Congressman Scalise and his comrades made it through. So grateful. We hold them up, as love holds us all up.”

Rep. Scalise’s team tweeted their gratitude.

Wednesday, Bono stopped by Capitol Hill to discuss the funding of international affairs in the FY18 budget, his spokesman tweeted.

He then swung by Scalise’s office and signed his “Get Well” card.

And House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office.