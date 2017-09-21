University of New Hampshire Alpha Phi Sorority Girls Filmed Singing the N-Word

A member of University of New Hampshire’s Alpha Phi sorority posted a video of her sisters singing the n-word.

The video was found on the member’s Instagram story.

In the footage, the girls are seen dancing and singing along to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.” They loudly belt out the line, “Now I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger / But she ain’t messin’ with no broke n****rs.”

The story has a geosticker labeling the location as “UNH Alpha Phi.”

All Eyes on UNH came across the video and posted the footage to their Facebook page. The group describes their purpose as “to expose injustices at UNH.”

In their Facebook post, All Eyes on UNH wrote: “The girls sing the n-word without thinking of the implications. This is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism.”

No action has been taken against the members but the incident is currently being evaluated, said UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz.

Mantz told the New Hampshire Union Leader, “We believe strongly in the right to free speech as recognized by the First Amendment, and we believe equally in the right of every member of our community to feel safe and respected. We continue to work to improve our campus culture through education, awareness and action.”

UNH Dean of Students John Kirkpatrick also said in a statement: “The latest use of that word runs counter to our values. Moreover, it is a word that diminishes members of our community. The posting has been reported to the national chapter. Both the university and the national chapter are investigating the matter.”