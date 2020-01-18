U.S. Airports to Start Screening Passengers From China for Mystery Virus
Three major U.S. airports have announced they will start screening all passengers arriving on flights from central China after a new mystery virus has taken the life of a second victim. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they will start taking temperatures and asking about symptoms at New York City’s JFK Airport and the international airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The first screening took place Friday night at JFK, and the second will take place Saturday morning in San Francisco. The virus is thought to be a type of viral pneumonia that produces a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It was first identified among people who had visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan, China, in December. “The earlier we detect a case, the better we can protect the public, and the more we can understand about this virus and its risk for spread,” CDC’s Dr. Martin Cetron said Friday, underlining that the direct risk for Americans is low.