Versace Just Blew The World Away With This Supermodel Reunion

On Friday at Versace’s show at Milan Fashion Week, the inventors of slay Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen blessed the runway after a 26 year hiatus.

The fab five payed tribute to the most iconic moments in modeling history and to the late Gianni Versace’s death 20 years ago.

The five original supermodels closed Versace Spring 2018 collection draped in golden “metal mesh” floor length gowns by designer Donatella Versace. The legends were seen at the end of the runway posed, as the goddesses that they are. Then they descended down the runway hand in hand following the designer to George Michael’s “Freedom 90,” the same song that played during one of the most memorable Versace shows back during their fall/winter show in 1991.

Though age is nothing but a number, the veterans, 51, 49, and 47, still have not lost their touch among the 20 something year olds like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who also graced the stage as well. With Kaia Gerber being able to walk in the same show as her mother Cindy Crawford, it made the night even more special.