VFiles Brings NYFW to Brooklyn, With a Lamborghini and a Blunt

The VFiles platform has long had a knack for cultivating up-and-coming design success stories.

Gypsy Sport presented its first collection with VFiles several years back and is now thriving in its own right, bringing gender-bending clothes to the New York runways every season. Likewise Kozaburo, the menswear brand by Kozaburu Akasaka that was nominated for an LVMH award this year.

VFiles kicked off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night with a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The whole affair was meant to start at 7:30, though—as is often the case on Planet Fashion—it would be another hour before the spectacle began. Much of that time was spent outside amid utter chaos, as guests waited impatiently to get in and vocalized their frustrations. “Literally, this is a total nightmare” was one such declaration of apparent torture (it should be noted that “literally” is one of the most frequently overheard words during fashion week, often delivered with melodramatic, exasperated affect).

But it was well worth the wait once everyone was seated and Offset, an artist from the hip-hop trio Migos, drove a yellow Lamborghini into the center of the runway, smoking a blunt as he stepped out of his car to join the rest of the front row. Then came the trio of designers: JunJie Yang, Louis Pileggi, and Christian Stone, all presenting collections they created as students at design schools like Central Saint Martin and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts. If the clothes we saw at VFiles were any indication of what’s to come this week, there will be even more breaking down cultural barriers this season than last.