Video Shows Man Being Brutally Trampled At Running Of The Bulls

Five Americans were among the 10 runners injured on the course on the second day of the seven-day festival of San Fermin in Pamplona, Spain, better known as the Running of the Bulls. This video captured by Samantha Kane Gale of Linwood, New Jersey, shows a young man being badly injured in the Ayuntamiento (City Hall) section of the route. While The Daily Beast cannot confirm the identity of the man in the video, the most seriously hurt runner Saturday is listed as J.C., a 28-year-old male from the U.S.A., injured in that location, according to the Pamplona City daily guide to injuries on the roughly half-mile course. The other injuries are listed here.