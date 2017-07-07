Video: Two Americans Among Pamplona Bull Victims

Two Americans were among the four runners injured on the first day of the San Fermin Festival, better known as the running of the bulls, in Pamplona.

But it was a local man, shown in this video, who was injured the most badly, gored and dragged along by a bull along Calle Estafeta, in the long final stretch of the cobblestone streets before the bulls and runners charge into the bull ring, according to video captured by American visitor Jessica Kane.

City officials shown the video by The Daily Beast identified the man injured on the left side of the screen as a 46-year-old from Navarra, Spain, with the initials F.A.T. The city medical report listed his injuries as three gashes to the upper thigh and listed his condition as serious.

One of the Americans, identified as E.H.O., 35, from Virginia Beach, VA, had "less serious" wounds—a 10-cm long gash to his chest muscles that "did not enter the thoracic cavity."

A second American, identified as A.P.O., 29, had "less serious" goring injuries sustained on the Santo Domingo slope, known by local runners as the "suicide slope" at the start of the race when the bulls are the freshest.

Officials described it as a one-and-a-half-inch gash on the right of his scrotum. A runner who witnessed that particular injury told The Daily Beast the bull hooked the man with a horn between his legs.

The half-mile run, which started in the 14th century, takes the bulls an average of 4 minutes’ total to run.