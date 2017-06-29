Watch Bill Clinton Surprise Alec Baldwin with Trump Jokes

Alec Baldwin looked genuinely surprised when former President Bill Clinton took the stage at the Apollo Theater this past weekend to join in on the fun at Spike TV’s latest One Night Only roast of the actor-turned-Donald Trump impersonator, which will air Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m.

“This is supposed to be a surprise for Alec,” Clinton said as Baldwin looked on with his jaw dropped. “It is certainly a thrill for me, but maybe not so much for him.”

“I mean, tonight he’s stuck with a boring former president, trapped in the reality-based world,” Clinton said, as you can see in the exclusive clip below. “I wouldn’t know an alternative fact if it hit me in the face.”

“But I do know this: I first met Alec Baldwin more than 20 years ago. Even before that, I was a huge fan of his work in the movies,” Clinton continued, according to reports from the show’s taping. “He ended up going to George Washington University for two years, ran for student-body president, then came back home to New York where he followed a then-classic path, from politics into soap operas. And now we know it works the other way around. You need to think about running again. You’ll probably win the next time.”

Among the other friends on hand to roast Baldwin were his Saturday Night Live co-star Kate McKinnon, Robert de Niro and his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who joked about the infamous voicemail from her dad that was leaked to the world in 2007.

“I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father,” she said. “Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig that you read about. That was a decade ago, but my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that because I’m 6’2” and I would kick his ass.”