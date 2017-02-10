Watch President Trump’s Las Vegas Mass Shooting Remarks Full Video

President Trump responded Monday morning to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which quickly became the deadliest in U.S. history, with at least 58 people killed and more than 500 injured on Sunday night.

A single gunman, identified by police as Stephen C. Paddock, 64, positioned himself on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel and opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a country-music festival. The shooting took place after 10 p.m. PT.

The president called the shooting an “act of pure evil” and says he plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Watch Trump’s full remarks below.