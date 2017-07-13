Watch: Trump Hits on France's First Lady in Front of Macron

President Donald Trump was captured on video Thursday openly admiring the body of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron in front of both his wife, Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“You’re in such good shape… Beautiful,” Trump told Macron in the video, which was first posted to the French President’s official Facebook page before making its way around Twitter.

MSNBC’s Chris Jansing was quick to jump on the comments, noting that Trump is “a man who frankly saw his own campaign threatened by comments on women's looks.”

“It's just so inappropriate,” her guest, Matt Miller added, comparing to the incident last month when the president “leered” at an Irish reporter in the Oval Office. “This is an embarrassment for the entire nation. He is talking about the spouse of a head of state of a foreign nation and he is treating her like one of the beauty contestants in the pageants he used to run.”

As Business Insider pointed out, Trump and his wife have nearly the exact same age gap as Macron and his wife. Though while President Trump is 24 years older than Melania at 71, Macron is 25 years younger than Brigitte at just 39.