‘What Are You Talking About?’: Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Blatant ‘Hospital’ Lie

President Donald Trump is “so desperate for literally any kind of positive achievement,” Seth Meyers said Thursday night, that he is now “outright lying” about both his party’s health care bill and tax plan. “But there’s one major obstacle standing on the way of Trump’s domestic agenda,” the Late Night host added. “He has no idea what he’s talking about.”

That fact was most apparent this week when Trump began to repeat over and over again that the reason Graham-Cassidy failed in the Senate was because one Republican senator was “in the hospital.”

“What are you talking about?” Meyers asked, laughing at Trump. “I’m starting to think, the next time you have a chance, you might consider dropping by a hospital, for just some of the basic tests, you know?”

It appears that Trump was referring to Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS), who was not in the hospital, but rather recovering at home from a urological issue, as he was forced to clarify in a tweet on Wednesday.

“This is how bad things are now,” Meyers said. “The president spreads so many insane rumors, senators have to issue statements letting everyone know they’re OK. This is the first presidency where you have to check in safe on Facebook.”

The host predicted that “it’s only a matter of time” before Rand Paul has to tweet that he “did NOT fall down a well and get trapped for days and have NOT been forced to eat rats to stay alive.”