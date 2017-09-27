What the Hell Is The Scaramucci Post? Here’s Anthony Scaramucci Trying to Explain

The Mooch always bounces back.

A mere two months after being ousted from the White House, Anthony Scaramucci has found his new calling: The Scaramucci Post.

In a Twitter post, Scaramucci announced his new platform will launch October 2, 2017. But in typical Mooch fashion, he made the announcement with a scatterbrained video.

“The Scaramucci Post is going to be the center lane in a two-lane highway,” Scaramucci tells viewers.

Even more perplexing, The Scaramucci Post’s tagline will be: “Everything in moderation, including moderation.” Scaramucci goes on to describe MoochPost as a place to discuss “what is right and wrong in the society right now, as opposed to what is left and right.”

He then begins to go into a metaphor about a pendulum splitting into two separate directions while demonstrating this separation with his arms saying it has “created an opportunity” to discuss American society.

“What The Scaramucci Post is ultimately going to be, is a world class experience,” Scaramucci adds.

MoochPost is even holding a launch party at the Hunt & Fish Club in New York. They will also be live on Facebook and Periscope all day October 2.

“That’s the most important thing, making the world better for our children and our grandchildren,” Scaramucci concludes while pointing at the camera and putting his sunglasses on.

Mooch out.