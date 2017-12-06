What Your Dad Actually Wants to Drink on Father’s Day

Buying Father’s Day gifts for my father and father-in-law is a tough task. They both truly deserve more than just a cliché present, like a tie or a golf shirt. (For one, neither is often seen in neckwear or, for that matter, on the links.) While I generally appreciate their discerning tastes, it can make shopping for them incredibly tough. And my stress level around the holiday has only gotten higher, since becoming a father myself. Now when people ask me what I want, I am as perplexed as my father and father-in-law as to how to answer that question adequately.

Instead, I propose a different approach to the holiday. Instead of traditional presents, Father’s Day should revolve around toasting your dad over glasses of something delicious. To make your overall experience less stressful, here are a few things your Pops might enjoy drinking with you this Sunday.

Appleton Estate’s “Joy” Anniversary Blend Rum ($250)

Appleton Estate

Father’s Day is all about celebrating your dad and drinking this 25-year-old rum will certainly make him feel special. It’s named for the brand’s long-serving master blender, Joy Spence, who has held that title for more than 20 years. To create the blend, she used her favorite rums in Appleton’s warehouses.

Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Bourbon ($130)

Knob Creek

If your dad loves bourbon then you need to try to track down a bottle of Knob Creek’s latest release that celebrates the brand’s 25th anniversary in business. The whiskey is more than 12 years old and is bottled at cask strength—a potent 120 to 125 proof. Since the anniversary bourbon is new it’s only in select markets but, hey, your dad’s worth the extra effort to find it.

Craigellachie 17 Scotch Whisky ($145)

Craigellachie

It’s truly a great time to be a Scotch drinker with an ever-growing selection of whiskies. So, this Father’s Day introduce your dad to a new whisky: Craigellachie 17. The distillery is in the heart of bucolic Speyside and dates back to 1891. (The facility was designed by legendary architect Charles Doig.) For years, the brand’s production went exclusively into blends but now you can try this complex single malt on its own.

2017 Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Small Batch Bourbon ($150)

Four Roses

Four Roses is also celebrating a milestone of its own. Al Young has been with the company for 50 years, first as a distiller and more recently as an ambassador. To mark this anniversary, Young worked with the current distiller, Brent Elliott, to create an absolutely delicious bourbon with lots of sweet and vanilla notes. There are just 10,000 bottles of this special whiskey, which will no doubt be snapped up by collectors.

Partner Pick: Lot 40 Straight Rye Whisky ($40)

Some of the best straight rye whiskey is now coming from across the border in Canada. Your dad will like drinking Lot 40 on its own or in a classic cocktail, like the Manhattan. He won’t be disappointed.