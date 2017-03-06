TURNING POINT
Where Andy Warhol Went Dark
A big new exhibit now open at Mexico City’s Museo Jumex examines where the Pop Art icon’s cultural obsessions turned to their sinister undercurrents.
At what point did Andy Warhol’s fascination with America’s consumer culture turn to its darker side?
A new exhibition at Mexico City’s influential Museo Jumex, Andy Warhol. Dark Star, attempts to provide insights into the conceptual and technical shifts that marked the first decade of the Pop Art giant’s art career. On display throughout all of the institution’s exhibition spaces are more than 150 works that start with his breakthrough post-war paintings of consumer products and then move to the enigmatic silk-screen series that portray movie stars, celebrities, and disasters. Curated by guest Douglas Fogle, now of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Warhol’s native Pittsburgh, the exhibition opened June 2 and runs through Sept. 17. It is the largest major survey of its kind to be staged in Mexico.
Here, a look at some of Andy Warhol. Dark Star’s images.
Andy Warhol
Cow Wallpaper (Pink on Yellow) [Papel tapiz con motivo de vaca (Rosa sobre amarillo)], 1966, (reimpresión 1994)
Serigrafía sobre papel tapiz Rollo (cada uno): 457.2 x 71.1 cm Imagen (cada una): 116.8 x 71.1 cm
The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh © 2017
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), Nueva York
Andy Warhol
con Silver Clouds (instalación en proceso),
Leo Castelli Gallery, Nueva York, 1966 © Estate of Nat Finkelstein
Andy Warhol, 1965-1967
Fotografía blanco y negro 32.4 x 48.3 cm
© Stephen Shore, cortesía 303 Gallery, Nueva York
Andy Warhol
con su bicicleta en 11 Street, Nueva York, 1981.
© Robert J. Levin
Andy Warhol
de compras en la tienda Gristede’s, Nueva York, 1964
© Bob Adelman
Andy Warhol
Self-Portrait [Autorretrato], 1964 Acrílico, pintura metálica y tinta de serigrafía sobre lino 51.1x41cm
The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution Dia Center for the Arts
© 2017 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), Nueva York