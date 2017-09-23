Who Is the Father of Kylie Jenner’s Baby?

Where were you when TMZ announced that Kylie Jenner was pregnant?

Like countless other news bulletins too ridiculous to be believed or too momentous to be properly digested, Kylie Jenner’s alleged knocking up was met with internet incredulity. After all, this is a woman—a 20-year-old, to be more exact—who’s been accused of procreating almost as often as she’s been accused of getting plastic surgery.

In fact, Jenner is so used to being asked about her uterus that she’s repeatedly gone on the record. In December 2014, she posted, “in not trying to become a rapper, I’m not getting married, & I’m not pregnant….” In May 2015, she tweeted, “People been thinking I’m pregnant for 8 months now…CLEARLY I’m not pregnant.” The following year brought even more rumors and another denial, with Jenner insisting, “Omg. No I’m not pregnant. It’s been the same rumor for years & no baby...So when I decide to go to that next stage in my life...I’ll be the first to let you know…” Despite the reality TV star’s assurances otherwise, it was TMZ that ended up breaking the news this Friday, declaring that, “Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Travis Scott is about to become a dad.” Apparently, the world’s most publicly un-inseminated twenty-something is actually—shockingly!—with child.

Of course, this being a Kardashian pregnancy, the circumstances surrounding the big baby reveal are just as dramatic as the news itself. While TMZ should be given ample credit for taking a break from analyzing Ariel Winter’s short shorts to publish the scoop of the century, their bulletin may or may not hold up. Because while the site was quick to announce Travis Scott as the father, Kylie’s ex Tyga quickly threw his own hat into the paternity ring. The “Rack City” rapper, who’s most famous for sleeping with (a possibly underage) Kylie Jenner and rapping about sleeping with Kylie Jenner, quickly responded to TMZ’s report on Snapchat, writing, “Hell nah thats my kid” (that Snapchat is now deleted).

It’s hard to say if Tyga is insinuating that he impregnated Jenner before she and Scott got together, or that they’ve been hanging out on the side. The timeline is certainly tight. According to a Page Six source, Jenner is “about four months” pregnant, while reports seem to indicate that she and Scott starting dating sometime in April. Of course, without an official statement, we have no way of knowing how long Jenner’s been carrying this child for. All we know from her Snapchat is that she seems to have a serious baby bump. Per Page Six, “Scott has been excitedly telling friends,” with sources claiming that the newest Kardashian will be a baby girl—which is good news for everybody.

A People insider also revealed that, “They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” adding, “the family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!” A less stoked source mused that, “Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious…Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him.”

According to TMZ, Jenner has managed to keep fans and followers in the dark by exclusively uploading old pictures and current shots of herself from the chest-up on Instagram. While we don’t know yet why Jenner opted for total secrecy, her leaked pregnancy and apparent baby daddy drama is sure to elicit ire and exasperation from anyone who actually sat through the entire recent season of Life of Kylie. Instead of watching Jenner find out that she was pregnant by her boyfriend of six months, dedicated viewers of the E! spinoff had to suffer through eight episodes of Jenner talking about her passion for entrepreneurship and trying on prom dresses. While Kylie Jenner mourns her childhood and Tyga shades his ex, the rest of us will be left to grapple with all of the great content that we missed out on—and trust that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew kept the cameras rolling during what has surely been the most dramatic four months of Kylie Jenner’s young life.

The most mind-boggling thing about this news is not Kylie’s age or her petty ex; it’s not that Jenner managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, or that poor Kendall Jenner’s been eclipsed yet again. No, the most batshit aspect of this story is the fact that TMZ published their big reveal just two days before the Kardashians’ huge ten-year anniversary special. While Kylie won’t be discussing her pregnancy during the Sunday night special, you can be sure that this breaking Kardashian family news has come just in time for record ratings.

If that’s not a textbook Kris Jenner move, then I don’t know what is.