Why Kylie Jenner Was Wrong To 'Bail' On Kelly Interview

The mystery of Kylie Jenner’s no-show on the big Kardashian-Megyn Kelly sit down has apparently been solved; she was nervous that Kelly was going to be too tough in her questioning.

According to a report in Page Six today, Jenner “was all set to do the interview with her sisters, and she arrived to the location, ready to go,” but then “she bailed at the last minute because she thought the questions were going to be too tough.”

Kylie was in the building on the day of the interview (it was taped earlier in the year and aired on Wednesday) because it took place at the same location as E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians ten year anniversary special, in which she did participate.

Kylie also posted images from the location.

Given Kelly’s reputation as a fearless and penetrating interlocutor, one can perhaps understand the reticence of Jenner, who was just 19 when the segment taped, to submit to a grilling.

She needn’t have worried.

Kelly’s questions to the other family members included such zingers as, “You’ve had huge success huge fame, huge money but you’ve also become huge targets, so, was it worth it?” (Answer, yes.)

“You go to the mall? You don’t go to the mall?” (Answer, no, Megyn, we don’t go to the mall.)

In the only remotely non-softball section, Kelly, in what can best be described as a jokey, ironic tone, asked the family: “Women will say the Kardashians are evil because my kid is looking at pictures of them and being driven to superficial goals that are unattainable. Are you a force for good or a force for evil?” (Answer: we are a force for good.)

In her absence, Kendall defended Kylie, citing the 20-year-old’s cosmetics line when asked about any haters the family has.

“My little sister has an insane business... Anyone who says they don’t want their kid to be like that... is insane to me,” Kendall said.

Even the Mooch could have aced this interview.