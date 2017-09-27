Widow of ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle Rips NFL Players: ‘Get Off Your Knees’

In an open letter on Facebook, Taya Kyle, the widow of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, condemned NFL players for peacefully kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality. In the letter, she blasts the NFL for focusing “on division and anger,” which she feels “has shattered what many people loved most about the sport.” She describes the NFL as once a place that was built on unity and “togetherness” rather than “division and anger.” “If you ever want to get off your knees and get to work on building bridges, let me know,” she wrote. “You have a lot of strong guys, I am sure in the off-season a lot of them could build some pretty big bridges if they care enough to do the hard work. That would involve getting off their knees and getting to work though.” Kyle’s late husband was a military veteran and was depicted in the 2014 movie American Sniper.