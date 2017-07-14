Woman Destroys $200,000 In Valuable Art During Act of Snapping Selfie

You guys. What was that phrase we said way too much circa 2008? “EPIC FAIL”?

This week, in the act of snapping a selfie, a woman at an exhibit accidentally destroyed $200,000 worth of art.

We are talking straight flashed her phone’s camera, tripped and body-slammed pedestal upon pedestal of elaborately crafted artwork to the floor, like a chain of dominos.

The airily-displayed crowns, constructed of various natural and precious materials, were part of Hypercaine, a nonprofit, temporary exhibit on display at the 14th Factory Art Exhibition in LA.

The museum says the pieces were “permanently damaged,” according to Mashable.

You can watch the full facepalm below.