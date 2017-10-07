Yes, Steve Bannon Has a Painting of Himself as Napoleon Bonaparte

What Tony Soprano thinks is overkill, Steve Bannon proudly hangs in his office.

A recent profile of Bannon exposed his unique office décor. The president’s chief strategist keeps a painting of himself as famed French General Napoleon Bonaparte, New York Magazine reports.

Bannon, who “had a healthy self-regard,” had an oil painting of himself as Napoleon created in the same style as Jacques-Louis David’s famous neo-classical work. It was also a gift from Nigel Farage.

As many Sopranos fans may remember, Paulie enhanced one of Tony’s paintings by adding Napoleon with Tony’s face.

Tony’s response? “What the fuck?”

Bannon on the other hand? Hangs his version of the painting on his office wall.