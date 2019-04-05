The 10 Best Things On Sale Right Now

Welcome to Worth It, a weekly roundup of the things on sale that Scouted editors think are truly worth your time and money.

Home

Stasher Bags, $9.60-$16 (20% off) at Anthropologie: Shop Anthropologie’s larger home goods sale to get up to 25% off hundreds of home goods, decor, furniture, rugs, and more.

Kalamera 46 Bottle Wine Refrigerator, $640 (20% off) at Home Depot: Shop Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale to save up to 35% on thousands of products, from appliances and furniture to smart devices and cookware.

Instant Pot 6-qt 7-in-1, $69 (14% off) on Amazon

Lasko Wind Curve Oscillating Fan, $75 (11% off) on Amazon

Apparel and Shoes

Waffle Texture Henley, $21 (58% off) at Express: Shop Express’s larger men’s and women’s clearance sale to get an extra 30% off anything that’s already on sale.

Sanded Silk Dolman Long-Sleeve Shirt, $252 (25% off) at Theory: Shop Theory’s larger Friends & Family Sale to get 25% off suits, dresses, and more.

Clarks Dezmin Plain, $72 (27% off) at Clarks: Shop the Clarks April sale and use code APRIL to get 20% off men’s and women’s footwear, some of which are already discounted.

Alpaca Blend Wine and Purple Ruana with Scarf, $119 (48% 0ff) on NOVICA.

Tech

Anker Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth Speakers, $70 (31% off) on Amazon

Casio Men's G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch, $47 (41% off) on Amazon

