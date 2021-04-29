Do you ever get tired of drinking Mint Juleps? “No, but I do get a little groggy after drinking several. Beyond the Mint Julep, another bourbon classic that I enjoy is the Woodford Reserve Spire (bourbon, lemonade and cranberry juice).”

Is there an official dish for the race?“There is not an official dish and we change the menu each year to give our guests a fresh culinary experience. In recent years, I’ve also released an accompanying at-home viewing menu, which features easy-to-make versions of the dishes served in the dining rooms at the racetrack.”

What should be the official dish of the Kentucky Derby? “The one dish that is served every year in the afternoon in our premium dining rooms is shrimp and grits. This is a classic Louisville staple.”

Do you usually get to watch the Kentucky Derby or are you too busy to see it? “By the time the race comes around, our guests have had a long day of eating and drinking, so we have a little break in the action. I take a group of chefs and we go up on one of the rooftops and watch the race from there.”

What’s your favorite snack pairing for the Mint Julep? “Pimento cheese and pork rinds.”

What time do you usually arrive on Derby Day? “I normally get in around 2 AM to start preparations. Derby week is made up of a lot of 18- to 20-hour days to give our fans the ultimate culinary experience.”

How many meals did Churchill Downs serve on Derby day before the pandemic? “We have about 160,000 guests on a normal Derby Day. In past years, more than 20,000 of those guests are served the Official Kentucky Derby menu in the premium dining areas across the race track.”

How many will you serve this year? “This year we are expecting to have about a third of the capacity of a normal Derby year, so we will serve to a little over 50,000 guests.”

How many Mint Juleps did Churchill Downs serve on Derby day before the pandemic? “About 125,000 plus.”

How many will you serve this year? “Everyone is craving to sip a Mint Julep the first Saturday in May and to get back to normal! I think we’ll hit about 50,000 Juleps served this year.”

How do you celebrate the end of Derby day? “I always have a good glass of bourbon when I get home.”

Interview has been condensed and edited.