After a shift what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “Falafel and sushi.”

What is your favorite music to listen to while you cook? “Old-school rap, ’90s hip-hop and R&B.”

Did you grow up cooking? “No. As a kid, I washed dishes to get out of the house.”

What cookbook is your go-to resource for inspiration? “Jeremy Fox’s On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.”

What chef would you like to cook with? “Alice Waters.”

After all these years working in restaurants, how much do you still enjoy going out to eat? “I love to go out to eat! It is great for research and development.”

Name the all-time best cooking show. “Julia Child’s The French Chef.”

What is the one tool that you always need but can’t ever seem to find in your kitchen? “My OXO graters.”

What is the best food city in the world? “NYC.”

Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno just opened the Parisian inspired Bar Benno in New York.

Interview has been condensed and edited.