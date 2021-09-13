After a shift what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “A six-piece chicken nugget Happy Meal with sweet ‘n sour and hot mustard! I bring the toy to my bulldog. (He’s named Chef and has his own Instagram!) Also, if I can ever get my hands on a proper corn dog, I’m all in!”

Is there one dish you won’t cook? “There’s no dish I won’t cook, but if I never had to make hummus again, I wouldn’t be mad about it. I feel like I’ve pureed enough garbanzo beans to last a lifetime!”

All-time favorite spice. “Black cardamom! The smokey complexity is everything and I love using it in desserts! My runner up is sumac, the most underrated spice of all time.”