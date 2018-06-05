10 Father's Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad and Every Price Point

Face it: your dad doesn't need any more collared shirts and leather belts in his life. Pick a Father’s Day gift that’s a bit more tailored to his interests. We put together a few ideas here for every type of dad—from audiophiles to Star Wars fanatics and beyond. Each product has a special discount code for Father’s Day.

For the dad who misses listening to his old records

The Conversion Turntable with Stereo Speakers will transport your dad back in time, letting him play his favorite records and convert them to digital files to enjoy wherever he goes.

Buy now: Normally $99.99, this turntable is on sale for 34% off, or just $65.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the dad who loves Star Wars

Your dad will never drink his whiskey the same way again. The Millennium Falcon Ice Molds will let him create intricate ice chunks in the shape of Han Solo's iconic starship.

Buy now: Normally $14.99, these silicone ice molds are on sale now for only $9.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% off.

For the environmentalist dad

If your dad hates wasting paper, he'll be delighted to receive the Rocketbook Wave Microwaveable Smart Notebook. It sends handwritten notes straight to the cloud. Once he's used up all the pages, he can just pop the notebook in the microwave to erase all its contents. It's not magic, but it's close.

Buy now: Normally $27, you can get this notebook on sale now for $19.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% off.

For the dad who's a culinary wizard

If your dad is a mainstay in the kitchen, he could probably use a brand spanking new knife set. The BergHOFF Ron 4-Piece Knife Set is comprised of all the essential cutlery — Chef's Knife, Santoku Knife, and Vegetable Knife — that he could use for all sorts of recipes.

Buy now: Normally $285, you can get this knife set now for $99.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the dad who loves music

Helmed as the world's flattest Bluetooth speaker, Dash A delivers 10 hours of flawless playback on a single charge and produces crisp quality audio thanks to the built-in rare-earth neodymium drivers. And since it has an ultra-thin build, your pops will have no problem lugging this around everywhere.

Buy now: Normally $199.99, this speaker is on sale for 69% off, or just $59.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the always on-the-go dad

Whether your dad is heading to a business conference or a camping trip, the Diem Duffel Bag can handle all the essentials he wishes to bring along with him. It's constructed out of tough, water-resistant material and provides plenty of space for all his belongings. Its dimensions also meet carry-on specifications, saving him from paying exorbitant bag-checking fees.

Buy now: Normally $119.99, you can snag this travel bag now for only $49.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the dad who's an aspiring musician

Your frustrated guitarist of a dad will surely appreciate the Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar. It's a Bluetooth-powered digital guitar with actual strings and frets and an accompanying lessons app that can teach him to play like a pro in no time.

Buy now: Normally $299.99, the Jamstik+ is on sale now for $269.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the dad who always forgets his phone charger at home

Make sure your dad's smartphone is always juiced up by gifting him the LithiumCard Wallet Battery. A power bank no thicker than five credit cards, this portable battery is designed to charge devices at lightning speed, restoring up to 1% of battery life per minute. It has a built-in connector and two flip-out charging cables, allowing him to power up his device and the LithiumCard simultaneously.

Buy now: Normally $59.99, you can purchase this portable charger now for only $20. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the dad who always loses his keys

If your dad misplaces his keys often, get him the KeySmart Pro with Tile™ Smart Location. Not only does it neatly house and organize up to 10 keys, it's also equipped with Tile Smart Location that will allow your dad to locate where his keys are at any given moment using the companion app.

Buy now: Normally $59.99, you can get this smart key organizer now for only $39.99, a savings of 33 percent. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

For the dad who loves a DIY project

Treat your old man to a new hobby. The Kinkajou Bottle Cutting and Candle Making Kit will teach him how to repurpose his beer bottles as containers or drinking glasses, and instruct him how to create his soy candles.

Buy now: Normally $86.97, you can purchase this kit now for 31% off or $59.99. Use the code DAD10 at checkout for an extra 10% discount.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.