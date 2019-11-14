10 Personalized Amazon Gifts That Are as Special as Your Loved One

The holidays are around the corner, and shopping can prove stressful—especially if you’re on the hunt for the person who has everything. What they likely don’t have, however, is everything personalized. Make them feel extra special with one of these individualized gifts that you can easily customize on Amazon.
Monogrammed Hand Towels
Every homeowner needs hand towels. These two 16-by-30-inch, silver-embroidered towels are extra absorbent, as they're made of 100% Turkish cotton with a soft Terry finish.
Personalized Stem Wine Glass
Every wine connoisseur needs a customized glass from which to sip their preferred wines. You can personalize this 15-ounce glass with their name, a quote or other text that’s personal to them.
Personalized Whiskey Stones and Glass Set
Every whiskey lover, too, needs a customized glass from which to sip their favorite whiskeys. This gift set comes replete with two shot glasses, nine whiskey stones, tongs, and a travel bag. Personalize each shot glass with an initial and the box with a title, name, and date.
Personalized Slate Cheese Board
Whether your gift recipient is a cheese lover or a regular host, they’ll love Pertem's personalized, eight-by-12-inch slate cheese board that can be engraved with their name.
10k Gold Engraved Bar Necklace
This 10K gold, wide bar necklace boasts a beautiful, genuine diamond accent by JEWLR. Engrave the recipient's name to make it truly theirs.
Froolu Calligraphic Engraved Wooden Chopping Board
Homeowners, avid cooks, and regular hosts alike need a chopping board. This Froolu wooden chopping board can be engraved with a calligraphic border and their name.
Sofia's Findings Personalized Stainless Steel Tumbler
Give the coffee addict a gift that'll allow them to take their coffee on the road with them. Sofia's Findings personalized stainless steel, 20-ounce tumbler will allow them to do just that. This one is double-walled to keep their coffee (and other drinks) hot or cold for 18 hours.
14k Gold Initial Bracelet
This 14K gold initial bracelet is a delicate beauty. The timeless cable-link chain is simple to suit anyone’s taste, and the gold letter can be personalized for the gift recipient.
Monogrammed Cotton Canvas Tote
This monogrammed, black-blocked tote bag is made of 100% cotton. It's perfect for taking everywhere from the beach or the office. Customize it with the gift recipient's initial.
Monogrammed Sherpa Throw Blanket
Keep your gift recipient warm with this super cozy Sherpa throw blanket. It’s monogrammed with their initial and name to look elegant draped over their couch or bed.
