10 Personalized Amazon Gifts That Are as Special as Your Loved One

The holidays are around the corner, and shopping can prove stressful—especially if you’re on the hunt for the person who has everything. What they likely don’t have, however, is everything personalized. Make them feel extra special with one of these individualized gifts that you can easily customize on Amazon.

Monogrammed Hand Towels Every homeowner needs hand towels. These two 16-by-30-inch, silver-embroidered towels are extra absorbent, as they're made of 100% Turkish cotton with a soft Terry finish. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Personalized Stem Wine Glass Every wine connoisseur needs a customized glass from which to sip their preferred wines. You can personalize this 15-ounce glass with their name, a quote or other text that’s personal to them. Buy on Amazon $ 12

Personalized Whiskey Stones and Glass Set Every whiskey lover, too, needs a customized glass from which to sip their favorite whiskeys. This gift set comes replete with two shot glasses, nine whiskey stones, tongs, and a travel bag. Personalize each shot glass with an initial and the box with a title, name, and date. Buy on Amazon $ 50

Personalized Slate Cheese Board Whether your gift recipient is a cheese lover or a regular host, they’ll love Pertem's personalized, eight-by-12-inch slate cheese board that can be engraved with their name. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

10k Gold Engraved Bar Necklace This 10K gold, wide bar necklace boasts a beautiful, genuine diamond accent by JEWLR. Engrave the recipient's name to make it truly theirs. Buy on Amazon $ 263 Free Shipping

Froolu Calligraphic Engraved Wooden Chopping Board Homeowners, avid cooks, and regular hosts alike need a chopping board. This Froolu wooden chopping board can be engraved with a calligraphic border and their name. Buy on Amazon $ 58

Sofia's Findings Personalized Stainless Steel Tumbler Give the coffee addict a gift that'll allow them to take their coffee on the road with them. Sofia's Findings personalized stainless steel, 20-ounce tumbler will allow them to do just that. This one is double-walled to keep their coffee (and other drinks) hot or cold for 18 hours. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

14k Gold Initial Bracelet This 14K gold initial bracelet is a delicate beauty. The timeless cable-link chain is simple to suit anyone’s taste, and the gold letter can be personalized for the gift recipient. Buy on Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping

Monogrammed Cotton Canvas Tote This monogrammed, black-blocked tote bag is made of 100% cotton. It's perfect for taking everywhere from the beach or the office. Customize it with the gift recipient's initial. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Monogrammed Sherpa Throw Blanket Keep your gift recipient warm with this super cozy Sherpa throw blanket. It’s monogrammed with their initial and name to look elegant draped over their couch or bed. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping

