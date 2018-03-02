10 Reasons JavaScript Is A Coding Language Worth Learning

Coding is arguably the most critical skill to have in today's job market, but with so many programming languages out there it can be hard to decide where to start your study. R and Python are popular choices, and there's always C++, but the real essential language to know is definitely JavaScript. Here's why.

1. You can become a bounty hunter

Okay, so, to clarify we mean a digital bounty hunter. Since JavaScript is such a popular language, companies pay people to look for bugs in their code. It probably goes without saying, but the pay can be pretty good.

2. It has fun applications

Did you know some of your favorite games, like 2048, were created using JavaScript? That's right; it's not just for practical adults. You can use it to have fun, too.

3. It's literally everywhere

If you don't like JavaScript, well, too bad. It's used in a vast range of applications, and it's been around for a long time, so that's not likely to change soon. There's a near 100% chance that if you work with code, you will use JavaScript at some point.

4. It's pretty easy to learn

Part of the reason so many people know JavaScript is because it's one of the most natural languages to learn. In other words, you don't need a Ph.D. to be good at it.

5. There's always job security

So even though JavaScript is super easy to learn, it's also a hugely in-demand skill. That means people want to pay you a lot of money to know it. Who doesn't want to make a lot of money?

6. It powers all browsers

You read that right. Pretty much every browser is based on JavaScript. That means if you want to work with web apps, you have to know JavaScript unless you plan to never work on the web again.

7. Everyone uses it

Because it is embedded in the fabric of the internet, everyone kind of likes to use it. Why fix something if it ain't broke? 85.3% of full-stack developers rely on JavaScript, and no other language even comes close.

8. It gives you control over your content

It's easy to build a website by using a pre-formed template and paying for hosting. But with JavaScript, you can design everything to your unique specifications so that your website stands out from every other Squarespace-produced blog.

9. It lets you make animations

You can even make that site pop with some cool animations because JavaScript allows you to do so in-browser. Look, you're not going to be Pixar, but it's a start.

10. You can influence the way people think

The whole point of becoming a front-end web developer is to shape user interactions, and there's no better way to do that than with JavaScript. If you love watching users interact with sites and apps, JavaScript will allow you to shape the way they think.

