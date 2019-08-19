Frozen Gin, Waylon Jennings & Oysters: Meet Daniel Osborne

What do you like to drink after a shift? “This time of year, usually a glass of white wine, or a scoot of Beefeater from the freezer...or both.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “Waylon Jennings’ version of “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” on the album What Goes Around Comes Around.”

After all these years bartending and creating drinks, do you still enjoy going out to bars? “Of course. Sometimes for anonymity and decompression. Sometimes to socialize and forget. Sitting at a bar is still one of my favorite places to be.”

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “The Bourbon Renewal at Clyde Common.”

What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource? “W.C. Whitfield’s Just Cocktails is great, but my actual favorite go-to resource is The Vegetarian Flavor Bible by Karen Page.”

What’s your favorite cocktail and food pairing? “A 50/50 Plymouth Gin Martini with a lemon twist and oysters.”

What drink are you most proud of creating? “The first drink of mine that was put on the Teardrop Lounge menu.”

Is there one person (dead or alive) you’d like to make a cocktail for? “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

What’s your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “Westward American Single Malt Oregon Stout Cask finish and a Köstritzer Schwarzbier.”

What is the one tool that you always make sure to pack when you’re traveling for business? “My ID.”

Daniel Osborne is the bar manager of Abigail Hall and Bullard inside Portland, Oregon’s Woodlark Hotel.

Interview has been condensed and edited.