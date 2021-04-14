What’s your favorite post-game drink? “Vodka.”

The White Sox recently teamed up with Goose Island. Which Goose Island beer is your favorite? “312 Urban Wheat Ale.”

What’s the best way to drink beer: in a can or in a glass? “A cold one in a glass.”

Chicago or New York, which city has a better hot dog? “Chicago.”

What Major League Baseball stadium has the best food and what do you like to eat there? “White Sox stadium. I eat a few elotes before games.”

What’s your favorite bar in Chicago? “Cog Hill Golf Course or my house.”

In Chicago, will any bar let you pay for a drink? “I pay for drinks because nothing in life is free.”

Do you have a signature cocktail that you like to make? “Venezuelan rum with coconut water from the tree, not the stuff from the grocery store.”

In 2005, what did you drink after Game 4 of the World Series to celebrate the White Sox championship? “I drank a lot of vodka and Champagne.”

What will you drink to celebrate if the White Sox win the World Series this year? “A nice bottle of red wine.”

Ozzie Guillén is currently an ambassador for the Chicago White Sox

Interview has been condensed and edited.