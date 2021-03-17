Which legendary Celtics player would you like to have a drink with? “Bill Russell for sure!”

What’s your favorite bar in Boston? “Legends at the Garden.”

In Boston, will any bar let you pay for a drink? “I haven’t paid for a drink in a long time in Boston!”

Whiskey: Neat or on the rocks? “Neat.”

Scotch or Irish whiskey? “I’m all about supporting the OGs, so it’s Irish whiskey all the way. They’re the ones that put whiskey on the map.”

What’s the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day drink? “Keep it simple and authentic: a Bushmills Single Malt. I prefer the 21-year-old.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “I’m not a frequent dive bar visitor, but Jay- Z is always on for me!”

What did you drink after game six of the 2008 NBA Finals to celebrate the Celtics championship win? “Moët Champagne.”

What was the first good drink you ever had and where did you have it? “An Apple Martini in Las Vegas.”

What’s your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “Corona, no shot.”

Bushmills Irish Whiskey and the Boston Celtics have just announced a multi-year partnership. To kick it off, the whiskey brand is treating all adults in Massachusetts to a drink.

Interview has been condensed and edited.